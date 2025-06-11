Rick Pitino Makes Feelings Clear About New York Knicks Job
The New York Knicks currently have the most high-profile job opening in the NBA.
While a lot of candidates have been mentioned over the last week, Rick Pitino (who used to coach the Knicks) shared his thoughts on the vacancy.
Pitino wrote: "I obviously coached our rookie of the year, Mark Jackson. I believe he spent 18 years in the NBA as a player. Great coach with the Warriors and one of the brightest minds I've coached. Would love to see the Knicks bring Mark Jackson home!!"
A lot of people left comments on Pitino's post.
Adam Zagoria: "Rick Pitino endorsing Mark Jackson."
@BRiverPress: "He may just be the answer so long as Red Holzman isn't coming though that door. Also, he can hire Van Gundy as his assistant."
@raptormoments: "jay wright is not walkin through that door fans, jason kidd is not walking through that door"
@MikeShemesh: "Just take 15 seconds out of your day and call Leon Rose"
@MadamMaziel: "Not gonna lie, I’d love to see Mark Jackson coach again. What he built during his time with the Warriors doesn’t get nearly enough credit. He laid the foundation for that dynasty developed Steph and Klay, shifted the culture and folks forget how instrumental that was."
Jackson was famously the coach of the Golden State Warriors before Steve Kerr took over in 2014-15.
He also played 17 seasons for the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, LA Clippers, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.
The 60-year-old had the longest run of his playing career with New York (seven seasons).