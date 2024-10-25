RJ Barrett's Current Injury Status For 76ers-Raptors Game
On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors will play their second game of the season when they host the Philadelphia 76ers in Canada.
For the game, they will likely be without one of their best players, as former Duke star RJ Barrett is doubtful.
Barrett also missed the team's first game, so this would be his second straight out of the starting lineup.
Via Alex Seixeiro of 680 NewsRadio Toronto, 570 on Thursday: "RJ Barrett (shoulder) and Immanuel Quickley (pelvic) are doubtful for Raptors/76'ers tomorrow at Scotiabank Arena. Kelly Olynyk (back) and Bruce Brown (knee) remain out."
Barrett is coming off a season where he averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 58 games for the Raptors (and New York Knicks).
The Raptors lost their first game against the Cleveland Cavaliers (without Barrett) by a score of 136-106.
Following their matchup with the 76ers, they will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Last season, the Raptors missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.
As for the 76ers, they are also 0-1 on the new season after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 124-109.
Following the Raptors, they will play their next game on Sunday afternoon when they visit the Indiana Pacers.
Last season, the 76ers lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the New York Knicks.