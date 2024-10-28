RJ Barrett's Current Injury Status For Nuggets-Raptors Game
On Monday evening, the Toronto Raptors will face off against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (at home) in Canada.
For the game, they could remain without one of their best players, as RJ Barrett is on the injury report.
The former Duke star has missed each of the first three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of the starting lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "RJ Barrett (shoulder) questionable for Monday."
Barrett finished last year with averages of 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 58 games for the Raptors (and New York Knicks).
He is in his sixth season in the NBA.
The Raptors are 1-2 in their first three games of the new season.
They most recently lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 112-101 at the Target Center.
Following Denver, the Raptors will resume action on Wednesday evening when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
As for Denver, they have had a tough start to the new season.
They are 0-2 after most recently losing to James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 109-104.
Despite the loss, Nikola Jokic had 41 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/26 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range.
Following Toronto, the Nuggets will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at Barclays Center.