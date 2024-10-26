RJ Barrett's Injury Status For Raptors-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday evening, the Toronto Raptors will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
For the game, they could remain without one of their best players, as RJ Barrett is on the injury report.
The former Duke star has missed each of the first two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Alan Horton: "Raptors list Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk & Ja'Kobe Walter as OUT vs. MIN tonight.
R.J. Barrett, who's missed TOR's 1st 2 games with a shoulder injury is listed as QUESTIONABLE.
No one listed on Wolves injury report."
Barrett is in his second year with the Raptors after getting traded (via the New York Knicks) during the middle of last season.
He finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The 24-year-old was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
The Raptors come into the night with a 1-1 record in their first two games.
They most recently beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 115-107.
Following the Timberwolves, the Raptors will play their next game on Monday evening when they host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Canada.
As for the Timberwolves, they are 1-1 in their first two games.
Following Toronto, they will host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday evening.