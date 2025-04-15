RJ Barrett Makes Feelings Very Clear About Toronto Raptors
RJ Barrett just ended his second season playing for the Toronto Raptors.
The former Duke star finished the year with averages of 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Via Real Sports: "RJ Barrett has the 5th most 30/5/5 games in a single season in Toronto Raptors history."
On Monday, Barrett made an honest statement about playing for the Raptors when he met with the media.
Barrett (h/t theScore): "Going to Scotiabank and hearing my name called in the starting lineup, I feel like a little kid, I feel like a little kid. I'm really living a dream right now."
Barrett was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft (he is from Toronto).
The 24-year-old had spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with the New York Knicks before getting traded to the Raptors (during the 2023-24 season).
Via @MusikFan4Life: "RJ Barrett's 2024-25 season (Year 6) : Career-high 21.1 points on 46.8% shooting, 35% from 3, 63% from the FT line, career-high 6.3 rebounds & a career-high 5.4 assists in 32.2 minutes (Played 58/82 games. Lowest FT percentage since his rookie season in 2019-20)"
Despite Barrett's respectable season, the Raptors finished as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.
After winning the 2019 NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors, the Raptors have won just one playoff series (and missed the postseason in three straight years).