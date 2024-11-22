RJ Barrett Makes Heartfelt Statement After Timberwolves-Raptors Game
On Thursday evening, the Toronto Raptors hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in Canada.
The Raptors won by a score of 110-105 to improve to 4-12 in their first 16 games.
RJ Barrett finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 10/14 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a strong statement about playing for his hometown Raptors (via TSN).
Barrett: "I'm from here, so I love playing here. I love playing here. I love the fans. I always have my mom at every game, so just trying to make my city proud."
Barrett is in his second season playing for the Raptors.
He is averaging 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 13 games.
Via Luca Rosano of RaptorsNation.com: "RJ Barrett in his last 3 games:
31 PTS-7 REB-3 AST
39 PTS-9 REB-5 AST
25 PTS-10 REB-15 AST
On another level."
Following the Timberwolves, the Raptors will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Barrett is in his sixth NBA season (he also spent time with the New York Knicks).
Via StatMuse: "RJ Barrett tonight:
31 PTS
7 REB
3 STL
10-14 FG
Leading the Raptors in scoring this season."
As for the Timberwolves, they dropped to 8-7 in 15 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.