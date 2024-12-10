RJ Barrett Makes Honest Statement About Playing New York Knicks
On Monday night, the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks faced off in Canada.
The Knicks and Raptors made a big trade last season, so there were a lot of familiar faces on both sides.
While the game was close, the Knicks were able to pull out a 113-108 victory.
RJ Barrett finished the loss with 30 points and eight rebounds.
After the game, he was asked about going up against his former team (h/t New York Basketball).
Via New York Basketball: ""For sure…Your old team…some of those people were there from Day One when I got drafted. So definitely some emotions"
–– RJ Barrett on playing the Knicks"
Barrett was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft (out of Duke) by the Knicks.
He spent part of five seasons with the organization.
Many fans had hoped he would one day develop into an NBA All-Star for New York.
During his tenure with the Knicks, the franchise went from one of the worst in the league to a team that reached the NBA playoffs twice.
In that span, Barrett averaged 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 297 games.
One major positive about the trade for Barrett was that he is from Toronto.
With the loss to New York, the Raptors dropped to 7-18 in 25 games.
They will resume action on Thursday evening against the Miami Heat in Florida.