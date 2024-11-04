RJ Barrett Makes Instagram Post After Kings-Raptors Game
On Saturday evening, the Toronto Raptors hosted the Sacramento Kings in Canada.
The Raptors won by a score of 131-128 (in overtime) to improve to 2-5 in their first seven games.
RJ Barrett led the way with 31 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 10/26 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "RJ Barrett this season:
28.9 PPG 5.8 RPG 7.3 APG
His three straight 30-point games is the longest streak of his NBA career 🪣"
Following the victory, Barrett made a post to Instagram that had over 45,000 likes in seven hours.
Barrett captioned his post: "9️⃣"
After missing the first three games of the new season, Barrett has looked excellent to start the year.
His full averages are 28.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 46.2% from the three-point range in four games.
Via Hoop Central: "RJ Barrett over the last 3 games:
31 PTS - 5 REB - 3 AST
33 PTS - 5 REB - 12 AST
31 PTS - 9 REB - 6 AST
Breakout season. 🔥🔥"
Barrett was the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He is in his second year with Toronto after getting traded (via the New York Knicks) during the middle of last season.
The Raptors will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.