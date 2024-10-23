RJ Barrett's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Raptors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Toronto Raptors will play their first game of the regular season when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Canada.
For the game, the Raptors will be without one of their best players, as former Duke star RJ Barrett has been ruled out.
Via Josh Lewenberg of TSN on Tuesday: "RJ Barrett has been ruled OUT for tomorrow’s season opener vs Cleveland. Kelly Olynyk, Ja’Kobe Walter and Bruce Brown are out, as well."
Barrett is coming off a season where he was traded (via the New York Knicks) to the Raptors.
He finished the year with averages of 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Raptors are a team that is in rebuilding mode, so Barrett should be able to get a lot of opportunities this season.
They finished last year as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-57 record (and missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year).
Following the Cavs, the Raptors will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Philadelphia 76ers in Canada.
As for the Cavs, they are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
They have made the NBA playoffs in each of the previous two seasons (and have a talented roster led by Donovan Mitchell).
Following the Raptors, the Cavs will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Indiana Pacers.