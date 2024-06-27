Rob Pelinka's Honest Quote About Lakers Drafting Dalton Knecht
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Dalton Knecht (out of Tennessee) with the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Following the selection, Rob Pelinka met with the media and shared an honest quote (h/t Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
Pelinka: "We would have never imagined a player as skilled and sort of perfect for our needs would be there for us as Dalton Knecht. We had him as a top-ten player unanimously across our scouting boards."
The Lakers are a veteran-led team, so keeping their draft pick was somewhat of a surprise.
That said, Knecht could end up being a rotaional player for the team next season.
In addition, the Lakers have done a good job evaluating talent over the last seven years.
They have found players such as Alex Caruso (undrafted), Austin Reaves (undrafted) and Kyle Kuzma (27th overall).
The Lakers finished the 2023-24 season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, but lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
After the season, the Lakers fired Darvin Ham after two seasons at the helm.
They then hired 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick to be their next coach.