Rob Pelinka Makes Honest Statement About Future Of LeBron James
Rob Pelinka spoke about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
LeBron James is going into his eighth season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
That said, the 40-year-old will be a free agent next summer, which has led to a lot of questions about his future with the franchise.
On Saturday, Rob Pelinka was asked about the future of James.
Pelinka (h/t Michael Scotto of HoopsHype): "All of the interactions that we've had with LeBron and his camp (Rich in particular) have been positive and supportive... If he had the chance to retire a Laker, that would be great."
