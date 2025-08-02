Fastbreak

Rob Pelinka Makes Honest Statement About Future Of LeBron James

Rob Pelinka spoke about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka answers a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka answers a question during the Lakers media day at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

LeBron James is going into his eighth season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

That said, the 40-year-old will be a free agent next summer, which has led to a lot of questions about his future with the franchise.

On Saturday, Rob Pelinka was asked about the future of James.

Pelinka (h/t Michael Scotto of HoopsHype): "All of the interactions that we've had with LeBron and his camp (Rich in particular) have been positive and supportive... If he had the chance to retire a Laker, that would be great."

