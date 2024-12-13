Dillon Brooks Makes Blunt Golden State Warriors Comment After NBA Cup
On Wednesday evening, the Houston Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors (in Texas) by a score of 91-90.
They are now headed to Las Vegas where they will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
Dillon Brooks finished with nine points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block while shooting 4/8 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he was heard making a blunt comment about the Warriors (h/t Jackson Gatlin of Locked on Rockets).
Jalen Green was in the middle of his postgame interview when Brooks was caught on the microphone.
Brooks: "Send they a** back to Golden State."
Brooks has a long histroy with Golden State dating back to his time with the Memphis Grizzlies.
They faced off in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Brooks has been a huge addition to the Rockets.
He is in his second season with the franchise, averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The Rockets made a big jump last season, but they were still unable to reach the NBA playoffs (or the play-in tournament).
That said, they are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 17-8 record in 25 games.
If they are able to beat the Thunder, the Rockets will then face off against the Atlanta Hawks or New York Knicks in the NBA Cup finals.