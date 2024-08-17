Reed Sheppard Works Out With Current NBA All-Star
Reed Sheppard will be one of the most intriguing players to watch heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Sheppard was selected with the third pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets earlier in the offseason.
The exciting guard is coming off an excellent showing at NBA Summer League.
He averaged 20.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 27.8% from the three-point range in four games.
On Friday, Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young posted several photos (via his Instagram story) from a recent workout with Sheppard.
Via Bradeaux: "Trae Young on Instagram training with Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard:"
Young is one of the smallest players in the NBA, but he is on track to being among the most talented point guards of all time.
Therefore, Rockets fans will likely love seeing that their 20-year-old rookie is getting to learn from a current superstar guard.
During NBA Summer League, Young sent out a viral post (via X) about Sheppard that had nearly 9,000 likes.
Young wrote on July 14: "Reed Sheppard nice y’all !!"
Sheppard finished his one season of college basketball (at Kentucky) with averages of 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 52.1% from the three-point range in 33 games (five starts).
The Rockets are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.