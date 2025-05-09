Roy Hibbert Makes Bold Statement Before Cavs-Pacers Game
The Indiana Pacers currently have a 2-0 lead in their second-round series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
They won each of the first two games (in Ohio) and will now host the Cavs for Games 3 and 4 (in Indiana).
Via The NBA: "Following his second game-winner of the postseason, get to know Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton ahead of Game 3 vs. the Cavs as his Pacers look to take a commanding 3-0 lead at 7:30pm/et on ESPN!"
Before Friday's Game 3 showdown, former Pacers star Roy Hibbert sent out a post (via X) that had over 1,000 likes and 40,000 impressions.
He wrote: "Not trying to jinx anything. But I can see the @Pacers making it out the east this year. Special team here."
Hibbert helped the Pacers reach the Eastern Conference finals in back-to-back seasons (2013-14).
Many fans left comments on his post.
@SK_NFL: "Preach Roy! Winning it all this year will be for all the pacers legends like yourself
Very special team
We deserve this"
@badandy237: "After game 2 against the cavs I’ve been thinking the same thing but didn’t want to even say it. just going to keep it a thought for now 🤣"
@DougieNewport: "My goat. Never gonna forget watching yall close out the Knicks in 6"
@SecrestAlex: "you going to try and go to any games for the rest of the playoffs?"
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday night (also in Indiana).
The Pacers are coming off a season where they made the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in ten years.