Rudy Gay Makes Bold 7-Word Statement About Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama is one of the most intriguing players in the NBA.
The San Antonio Spurs star is coming off a fantastic rookie year, and there is good reason to believe he could make the All-Star Game as soon as next season.
Recently, former Spurs player Rudy Gay spoke about Wembanyama in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robison.
Gay (via Robinson): "He's a once in a lifetime talent. A person to be able to move like that at that height."
Wembanyama was the 2024 Rookie of The Year after averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
That said, the Spurs are still in rebuilding mode and finished the season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
As for Gay, he most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Utah Jazz.
He is still a free agent after spending the 2023-24 preseason with the Golden State Warriors.
The former UConn star was with the Spurs for four seasons.
During that span, he averaged 11.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 256 games (63 starts).
Gay helped them make the NBA playoffs twice.
The 38-year-old also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings over 17 seasons.