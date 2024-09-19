Fastbreak

Rudy Gay Makes Bold 7-Word Statement About Victor Wembanyama

Former San Antonio Spurs star Rudy Gay spoke about Victor Wembanyama.

Ben Stinar

Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks to the fans after a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks to the fans after a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama is one of the most intriguing players in the NBA.

The San Antonio Spurs star is coming off a fantastic rookie year, and there is good reason to believe he could make the All-Star Game as soon as next season.

Recently, former Spurs player Rudy Gay spoke about Wembanyama in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robison.

Gay (via Robinson): "He's a once in a lifetime talent. A person to be able to move like that at that height."

Wembanyama was the 2024 Rookie of The Year after averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.

That said, the Spurs are still in rebuilding mode and finished the season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.

Victor Wembanyama
Dec 31, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) lays the ball in over Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

As for Gay, he most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Utah Jazz.

He is still a free agent after spending the 2023-24 preseason with the Golden State Warriors.

The former UConn star was with the Spurs for four seasons.

During that span, he averaged 11.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 256 games (63 starts).

Gay helped them make the NBA playoffs twice.

Rudy Gay
Jan 18, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich talks to San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The 38-year-old also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings over 17 seasons.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.