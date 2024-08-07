Rudy Gay Sends IG Message To Former Raptors And Spurs Teammate DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan is coming off his 15th season in the NBA.
The former USC star is still among the best shooting guards in the league and finished this past season with averages of 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field.
On Wednesday, DeRozan is celebrating his 35th birthday.
Former NBA player Rudy Gay sent out a post to his Instagram story wishing DeRozan a happy birthday.
Gay wrote: "Happy birthday brother @demar_derozan"
Gay and DeRozan were teammate twice during their NBA careers.
First, they were together on the Toronto Raptors for part of two seasons.
They were then teammates on the San Antonio Spurs for three seasons.
For fans of the two teams, it is good to see that they are still friends years later.
Gay most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Utah Jazz.
While he has never made an NBA All-Star Game, he is one of the best forwards of the last two decades.
Over 17 season, Gay had career averages of 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 1,120 regular season games.
Meanwhile, DeRozan had spent the previous three seasons playing for the Chicago Bulls and has now joined the Sacramento Kings (via sign-and-trade).
He will be a huge addition to a team that already has De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.