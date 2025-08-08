Rudy Gay Sends Message To Former Spurs Teammate DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan has had an excellent 16-year NBA career that could potentially land him in the Hall of Fame one day.
This week, DeRozan celebrated his 36th birthday.
Via The NBA: "Join us in wishing @demar_derozan a HAPPY 36th BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY"
One person who wished DeRozan a happy birthday was former NBA star Rudy Gay.
Gay wrote (via his Instagram story): "By brother 4L @demar_derozan Happy birthday"
Gay and DeRozan were teammates on the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.
Via NBA History (on January 18, 2021): "LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay and Patty Mills are the first group of four @spurs teammates to each score 20+ PTS in a game since George Hill, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and DeJuan Blair on Feb. 3, 2010. @EliasSports"
While Gay never made an NBA All-Star Game, he had an extremely productive career that lasted 17 seasons.
His career averages were 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 1,120 games.
In addition to the Raptors and Spurs, Gay also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.
As for DeRozan, he is most known for his time with the Raptors.
The former USC star is coming off his first season playing for the Sacramento Kings.
He averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 77 games.