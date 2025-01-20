Rudy Gobert's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game
On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in Tennessee.
For the game, the Timberwolves could be without one of their best players, as three-time NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert is on the injury report.
Via Dane Moore of Blue Wire on Sunday: "Rudy Gobert is questionable for Monday’s game against Memphis with a right ankle sprain, the team says. Gobert rolled the ankle against the Cavs on Saturday, but did finish the game."
Gobert is in his third season playing for the Timberwolves.
He is averaging 10.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 64.9% from the field in 42 games.
The Timberwolves have had a slow start to the 2024-25 season, as they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-20 record in 40 games.
They are coming off a season where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time in 20 years.
Over the last ten games, the Timberwovles have gone 5-5.
They are 12-10 in the 22 games they have played away from the Target Center.
Following the Grizzlies, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
As for Memphis, they have had an excellent start to the year after coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs.
They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 27-15 record in 42 games.
The Grizzlies are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.