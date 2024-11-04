Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Hornets-Timberwolves Game
On Monday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Charlotte Hornets at the Target Center.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Rudy Gobert is on the injury report.
Gobert is averaging 10.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 58.5% from the field in six games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Monday."
The Timberwolves are 3-3 in their first six games of the new season.
They most recently lost to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 113-103.
Gobert finished the loss with ten points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 3/8 from the field in 23 minutes of playing time.
Following the Hornets, the Timberwolves will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Gobert is in his 12th NBA season (and third playing for the Timberwolves).
He won the 2024 Defensive Player of The Year Award.
As for the Hornets, they are 2-4 in their first six games.
They most recently lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics by a score of 113-103.
2022 NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball finished the loss with 36 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 15/26 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
After the Timberwolves, the Hornets will resume action on Wednesday evening when they return home to host the Detroit Pistons in Charlotte.