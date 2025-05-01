Rudy Gobert Made NBA History In Timberwolves-Lakers Game
On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 103-96.
Rudy Gobert was the star of the game, finishing with 27 points, 24 rebounds and two blocks while shooting 12/15 from the field in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "RUDY GOBERT MASTERCLASS GAME TO ELIMINATE THE LAKERS
27 PTS (playoff career-high)
12-15 FG
24 REB (playoff career-high)
2 BLKS"
Gobert also made NBA history with his performance.
Via The NBA: "RUDY GOBERT DOMINATES INSIDE TO LIFT THE @Timberwolves INTO THE WEST SEMIS!
27 PTS
24 REB (9 OREB)
2 BLK
80.0 FG% (12-15 FGM)
Gobert is just the FOURTH player to record 25/20 on 80+ FG% in a playoff game... and the first since 1996"
Gobert is in his third season playing for the Timberwolves.
They are coming off a year where they reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.
Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports: "Rudy Gobert was absolutely sensational tonight. Altered everything around the rim. Reliably switched to the perimeter. Vacuumed the boards. Finished inside. Worst shooting performance of the season for his team (and one of the worst EVER) but Rudy saved the game with his 27/24."
Gobert finished the regular season with averages of 12.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 66.9% from the field in 72 games.