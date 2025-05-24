Rudy Gobert Makes Feelings Clear About Anthony Edwards Before Thunder-Timberwolves
On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
Before the game, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was asked about Anthony Edwards when he met with the media.
Gobert: "He's locked in... I know he's been watching a lot of film... I believe in him. He believes in us. He's someone that is always up for any type of challenge."
The Timberwolves are down 0-2 in the series after losing Games 1 and 2 in Oklahoma City.
Edwards is coming off a game where he had 32 points, but he has shot the ball poorly.
Via The NBA: "Catches the over-the-shoulder pass.
Drills the triple.
Anthony Edwards getting warm ahead of WCF Game 3 tipping at 8:30pm/et on ABC"
Edwards finished his fifth NBA regular season with averages of 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The All-Star guard was named to the All-NBA Second Team.
Via Timberwolves PR: "This is the second straight season Edwards has been named to the All-NBA Second Team and second time overall.
He becomes the fourth player in @Timberwolves history to be named to an All-NBA team multiple times (Kevin Garnett: 8x, Karl-Anthony Towns: 2x, Kevin Love: 2x)."
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night (also in Minnesota).