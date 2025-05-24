Fastbreak

Rudy Gobert Makes Feelings Clear About Anthony Edwards Before Thunder-Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert spoke about Anthony Edwards before Game 3.

On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

Before the game, Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was asked about Anthony Edwards when he met with the media.

Gobert: "He's locked in... I know he's been watching a lot of film... I believe in him. He believes in us. He's someone that is always up for any type of challenge."

The Timberwolves are down 0-2 in the series after losing Games 1 and 2 in Oklahoma City.

Edwards is coming off a game where he had 32 points, but he has shot the ball poorly.

Edwards finished his fifth NBA regular season with averages of 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 79 games.

The All-Star guard was named to the All-NBA Second Team.

Via Timberwolves PR: "This is the second straight season Edwards has been named to the All-NBA Second Team and second time overall.

He becomes the fourth player in @Timberwolves history to be named to an All-NBA team multiple times (Kevin Garnett: 8x, Karl-Anthony Towns: 2x, Kevin Love: 2x)."

Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night (also in Minnesota).

