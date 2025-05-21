Rudy Gobert Makes Feelings Clear About Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 114-88 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Rudy Gobert finished the loss with two points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 1/3 from the field in 21 minutes of playing time.
After the game (on Wednesday), Gobert spoke honestly about the Thunder.
Gobert (h/t Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire): "They're relentless. We knew that. They're grabbing, fouling. We know that we're not going to get all those calls. Just gotta play through that consistently. Not let a missed call or missing shots or these things disrupt us from getting to the next play and doing what we're supposed to do."
The Thunder did a good job of keeping Gobert in check in Game 1.
He is averaging 8.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 59.3% from the field in 11 NBA playoff games.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Rudy Gobert said the Thunder’s defense consistently causes contact that should be a foul, but the Wolves have to play through it. Gobert reiterated the point several times during his post-practice remarks Wednesday."
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday night (also in Oklahoma City).
The winner of the series will advance to the NBA Finals.
Minnesota has never reached the Finals since becoming a team in 1989-90.
Gobert is in his third year with the Timberwolves (and 12th in the NBA).
He spent nine years with the Utah Jazz before getting traded in 2022.