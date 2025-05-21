Fastbreak

Rudy Gobert Makes Feelings Clear About Oklahoma City Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert spoke about the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ben Stinar

May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors during game three in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors during game three in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 114-88 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Rudy Gobert finished the loss with two points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 1/3 from the field in 21 minutes of playing time.

After the game (on Wednesday), Gobert spoke honestly about the Thunder.

Gobert (h/t Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire): "They're relentless. We knew that. They're grabbing, fouling. We know that we're not going to get all those calls. Just gotta play through that consistently. Not let a missed call or missing shots or these things disrupt us from getting to the next play and doing what we're supposed to do."

The Thunder did a good job of keeping Gobert in check in Game 1.

He is averaging 8.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 59.3% from the field in 11 NBA playoff games.

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Rudy Gobert said the Thunder’s defense consistently causes contact that should be a foul, but the Wolves have to play through it. Gobert reiterated the point several times during his post-practice remarks Wednesday."

Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday night (also in Oklahoma City).

The winner of the series will advance to the NBA Finals.

Minnesota has never reached the Finals since becoming a team in 1989-90.

Rudy Gobert
May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the second quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Gobert is in his third year with the Timberwolves (and 12th in the NBA).

He spent nine years with the Utah Jazz before getting traded in 2022.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.