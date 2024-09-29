Fastbreak

Rudy Gobert Sends Heartfelt Message To Karl-Anthony Towns After Timberwolves Trade

Rudy Gobert made a post to Instagram after Karl-Anthony Towns was traded to the Knicks.

Ben Stinar

Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) smiles between plays against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) smiles between plays against the Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns have been among the best big-men duos the NBA has seen in recent years.

After Towns got injured in their first year together, the two helped the Minnesota Timberwolves reach the 2024 Western Conference finals.

However, The Athletic shockingly reported (on Friday) that Towns is headed to the New York Knicks as part of a blockbuster trade.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic: "🚨🚨BREAKING: Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit, sources say."

Following the trade, Gobert made a heartfelt post to his Instagram story for Towns.

Gobert wrote: Keep writing your unique story my brother !

Grateful that i got to be a part of it!"

Rudy Gobert's IG Story
Rudy Gobert's IG Story

Last season, the Timberwolves were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.

They swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs (and beat the Denver Nuggets in seven games) before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

