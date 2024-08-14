Rudy Gobert Sends Out Heartfelt IG Post After France Wins Silver Medal
Rudy Gobert spent his summer playing for France at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
France had a talented roster led by several NBA players, but they were not expected to come close to winning the Gold medal.
That said, they pulled off a miraculous upset over Germany and put up a good fight against Team USA (and won the Silver medal).
Following the Olympics, Gobert sent out a post to Instagram that had over 10,000 likes.
Gobert captioned his post (translated to English): "Proud of my brothers, no gold around their necks, but an adventure and lessons worth more than Gold. Thank you France, thank you everyone for the love and support. The path continues… 🙏🏽❤️🔒"
Gobert is 32, so he will be 36 for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, California.
Therefore, it will be interesting to see if he ends up returning to help them get another chance at the Gold medal.
Gobert is coming off his second season playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He finished the season with averages of 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 76 games.
In addition, Gobert won the 2024 Defensive Player of The Year award.
Via NBA Communications on May 7: "Rudy Gobert has been named the Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year for a record-tying fourth time.
The 7-1 native of France joins Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace as the only four-time winners of the award, which has been presented annually since the 1982-83 season.
Gobert is also the first player to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award with the Timberwolves."