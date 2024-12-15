Rudy Gobert Sends Out Instagram Post After Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Friday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves played the Los Angeles Lakers at the Target Center.
The Timberwolves won by a score of 97-87 to improve to 13-11 in their first 24 games.
Rudy Gobert finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/8 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the victory, the 2024 Defensive Player of The Year made a post to Instagram that had over 15,000 likes.
Gobert captioned his post: "Keep building. 🙏🏽🔒⏳"
The Timberwolves did not have a good offensive night, but they played well on defense, forcing 21 turnovers (and holding the Lakers to 38.4% shooting).
After a very slow start to the 2024-25 season, they have begun to turn things around.
Right now, the Timberwolves are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are just 3.0 games back of the Houston Rockets for the third seed.
Gobert is in his third season with the Timberwolves.
The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 10.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 64.6% form the field in 24 games.
Following the Lakers, the Timberwolves will now visit the San Antonio Spurs in Texas on Sunday.
Victor Wembanyama going up against Gobert always make for a fun matchup.
Meanwhile, the Lakers dropped to 13-12 in 25 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the west.
They have gone just 5-9 in 14 games played on the road away from Los Angeles.