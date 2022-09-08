Skip to main content
4 Teams Reportedly Interested In Trading For Utah Jazz Star

4 Teams Reportedly Interested In Trading For Utah Jazz Star

On September 8, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reports that the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks all have interest in Utah Jazz star Bojan Bogdanovic.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Utah Jazz have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last two seasons. 

In 2021, they had the best regular season record in the entire NBA, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs. 

This past season, they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. 

Over the offseason, they have begun a massive rebuild by trading away franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. 

Since they had been a playoff team, they have a lot of veterans on the roster that they may no longer need as they enter into a new era. 

One of of those players is sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic, who averaged 18.1 points per contest on over 38% shooting from the three-point range this past season. 

He is the kind of player, who would not be good for a lousy team, but could help a contender ultimately win an NBA Championship. 

On Thursday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reports that the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks all have interest in the 33-year-old (h/t Hoops Rumors). 

Gambadoro: "Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal."

Gambadoro had previously reported (earlier this month) that the Lakers and Suns had interest.

All four of those teams would be great fits.

The Suns had the best record in the entire NBA last season, and they made the NBA Finals in 2021. 

For the Lakers, they missed the NBA Playoffs last season, but any team with LeBron James on the roster is a contender. 

As for the Mavs, they made the Western Conference Finals this past season, but they need a true scorer that they can rely on next to All-Star Luka Doncic. 

Lastly, the Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but they missed the NBA Playoffs this past season. 

Bogdanovic would make life easier for all four of these teams during the 2022-23 season. 

USATSI_17393111_168388303_lowres
Rumors

4 Teams Reportedly Interested In Trading For Utah Jazz Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18231490_168388303_lowres
News

Dallas Mavericks, Maxi Kleber Agree On Contract Extension

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_13670563_168388303_lowres
News

Christian Wood Reveals What Derrick Rose Told Him When They Were On The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15055583_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9703200_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Dallas Mavericks Should Sign This NBA Champion

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18549458_168388303_lowres
News

Former Warriors Star Reveals Why He Left Team In Free Agency

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18583058_168388303_lowres
News

The Top-5 Rated Rookies In NBA 2K23

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17480197_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player

By Ben Stinar