4 Teams Reportedly Interested In Trading For Utah Jazz Star

The Utah Jazz have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last two seasons.

In 2021, they had the best regular season record in the entire NBA, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

This past season, they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

Over the offseason, they have begun a massive rebuild by trading away franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Since they had been a playoff team, they have a lot of veterans on the roster that they may no longer need as they enter into a new era.

One of of those players is sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic, who averaged 18.1 points per contest on over 38% shooting from the three-point range this past season.

He is the kind of player, who would not be good for a lousy team, but could help a contender ultimately win an NBA Championship.

On Thursday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reports that the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks all have interest in the 33-year-old (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Gambadoro: "Phoenix being good does work against them in competing for players as their 1st-round pick(s) are not expected to be as good as others. In the case of Bojan Bogdanovic, the Suns, Lakers, Mavs & Knicks all have interest with draft picks & expiring contracts the key to a deal."

Gambadoro had previously reported (earlier this month) that the Lakers and Suns had interest.

All four of those teams would be great fits.

The Suns had the best record in the entire NBA last season, and they made the NBA Finals in 2021.

For the Lakers, they missed the NBA Playoffs last season, but any team with LeBron James on the roster is a contender.

As for the Mavs, they made the Western Conference Finals this past season, but they need a true scorer that they can rely on next to All-Star Luka Doncic.

Lastly, the Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but they missed the NBA Playoffs this past season.

Bogdanovic would make life easier for all four of these teams during the 2022-23 season.