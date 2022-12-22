5x NBA All-Star Could Reportedly Request A Trade This Summer?

According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, executives around the NBA believe Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan could request a trade this offseason.

The Chicago Bulls have not had a good start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

In fact, they might be the most disappointing team in the league.

Last season, the Bulls made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017 and had two All-Stars (DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine).

However, after a hot start to the 2021-22 season, they lost point guard Lonzo Ball to injury, and he last played in an NBA game nearly a year ago.

With Ball, the Bulls went 22-13 in 35 games, and they were one of the best teams in the league.

However, they went 24-23 without him and are currently 13-18 in 31 games this season.

The Bulls do not look like a team that is guaranteed to make the NBA Playoffs, and even if they do, there is a very low ceiling.

They are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, and 9.0 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for first.

On Thursday, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that executives around the NBA believe DeRozan could ask for a trade this summer.

Via Haynes' article on Bleacher Report: "If matters don't improve this season, rivals executives believe it could lead star guard DeMar DeRozan to request to be moved in the offseason, league sources tell Bleacher Report."

Haynes also pointed out that DeRozan only has one year left on his contract after this season.

The five-time NBA All-Star averaged a career-high 27.9 points per contest last season, and this year he is averaging 25.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 31 games (on 50.8% shooting from the field).