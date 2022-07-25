Skip to main content
7 Teams Reportedly Interested In Trading For Donovan Mitchell

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings are all interested in Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported a lot of news around the NBA, and Utah Jazz All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was among those talked about in the report. 

Charania reports that there are seven teams who have shown interest in trading for the three-time NBA All-Star. 

Charania: "Along with New York, several other teams have expressed interest to the Jazz when it comes to Mitchell, such as Washington, Miami, Toronto, Charlotte, Sacramento and Atlanta, according to sources."

Mitchell is one of the top shooting guards in the NBA, and he has averaged at least 24.0 points per game in each of the last three seasons. 

He could help any one of those teams get a lot better if traded there. 

Charania added in an earlier passage in the article that the Jazz are not in any rush to move the 25-year-old, who is still under contract for multiple seasons. 

Charania: "With three years guaranteed remaining on Mitchell’s contract, the Jazz are not operating with a sense of urgency and have the time to evaluate the best offers for the 25-year-old."

The Jazz were the fifth seed in the Western Conference last season, and they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round in six games. 

In 2021, they were the best team in the entire NBA during the regular season, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

They have had several years of good regular season play, but are yet to make a deep run in the postseason. 

This offseason, the franchise has already lost head coach Quin Snyder and All-Star center Rudy Gobert. 

