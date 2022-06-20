3 Teams Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Pistons Star

According to Adam Borai of Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat all have interest in trading for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant.

Borai: "Sources: Jerami Grant's trade candidacy has been heating up the past few weeks. Concerns over his extension have stalled potential suitors from seriously engaging with DET as of now. As previously reported, the Blazers & Hawks are teams to watch. Now, add the Heat to that list."

Grant is a talented forward who could help out the Hawks, Heat or Trail Blazers as a third or fourth option.

He is 28-years-old, and averaged 19.2 points per game last season.

The former second-round pick (2014) is also a very talented defender and has averaged at least 1.0 blocks per game in each of the last two seasons.

