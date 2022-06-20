Skip to main content
3 Teams Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Pistons Star

3 Teams Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Pistons Star

According to Adam Borai of Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat all have interest in trading for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant.

According to Adam Borai of Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat all have interest in trading for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant.

According to Adam Borai of Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat all have interest in trading for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. 

Borai: "Sources: Jerami Grant's trade candidacy has been heating up the past few weeks. Concerns over his extension have stalled potential suitors from seriously engaging with DET as of now. As previously reported, the Blazers & Hawks are teams to watch. Now, add the Heat to that list." 

Grant is a talented forward who could help out the Hawks, Heat or Trail Blazers as a third or fourth option. 

He is 28-years-old, and averaged 19.2 points per game last season.  

The former second-round pick (2014) is also a very talented defender and has averaged at least 1.0 blocks per game in each of the last two seasons. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_15609689_168388303_lowres
Rumors

3 Teams Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Pistons Star

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
News

Seth Curry's Viral Tweet About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_18165395_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets Star Makes Decision On His Future

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_17921317_168388303_lowres
Draft

2022 NBA Draft Big Board 5.0 and Top-50 Rankings

By Brett Siegel23 hours ago
USATSI_17226047_168388303_lowres
News

Andrew Wiggins' Bold Statement About Next Season

By Ben StinarJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18198134_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's 5-Word Tweet On Friday

By Ben StinarJun 18, 2022
USATSI_14972989_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 6

By Ben StinarJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18532724_168388303_lowres
News

Ime Udoka's Viral Quote After The Boston Celtics Lost The NBA Finals To The Golden State Warriors

By Ben StinarJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18513103_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet To Kendrick Lamar

By Ben StinarJun 18, 2022