The Trail Blazers Have Reportedly Traded Robert Covington To This Team
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (see tweets embedded below), the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a multi-player trade.
According to Wojnarowski, the Clippers are sending Portland a package of Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, Justice Winslow and a second-round pick in exchange for Robert Covington and Norman Powell.
Wojnarowski wrote: "The emergence of Anfernee Simons allows for the Blazers to move off the balance of Norman Powell's long-term contract -- and gives the Clippers a proven two-way wing to partner with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George."
The trade definitely makes sense for the Clippers, because now they add veteran players to a franchise that is in win-now mode.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are having a tough season and at 21-31 will likely miss the postseason.
The deal allows for them to move on from two highly paid veterans.
