Bucks To Reportedly Sign Former Nets Star

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "the Milwaukee Bucks are closing in on signing" former Nets guard DeAndre' Bembry. 

The article from Wojnarowski on ESPN can be read here, and his tweets can be seen embedded below. 

The Nets recently waived Bembry after their blockbuster trade that sent James Harden and Paul Milsap to the Philadelphia 76ers, and brought them back Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry.  

Bembry was a first-round pick in 2016 by the Atlanta Hawks where he played for four seasons, and he also has played for the Toronto Raptors in addition to the Nets. 

He is 27-years-old, and has career averages of 6.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. 

The Bucks are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-23 record. 

