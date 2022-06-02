Skip to main content

WHAT? The Warriors Reportedly Considered Trading For This All-Star

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Golden State Warriros considered trading for Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal. The Warriros will play Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

On Thursday, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne wrote a piece on the Golden State Warriors, and in the article she shared a very juicy detail about what the Warriors considered doing to bolster the roster. 

The Warriors had missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and prior to the drought they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles. 

According to Shelburne, the organization looked into trading for Washington Wizards All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal.   

The former Florida star is one of the best shooters in the NBA, and would have likely fit in well in Golden State, so the detail from Shelburne is definitely something that is easy to imagine. 

Currently, it appears as if all of that is neither here nor there, because the Warriors are now back in the Finals for the sixth time in eight years. 

Game 1 against the Boston Celtics will take place on Thursday evening in San Francisco. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

