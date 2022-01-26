Skip to main content
Will James Harden Be On The Nets Next Season?

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Brooklyn Nets star James Harden could test free agency this offseason.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Brooklyn Nets star James Harden could test free agency this offseason. 

The tweet from Fischer can be seen embedded below, and his article on Bleacher Report can be read in the hyperlink above. 

 "James Harden has recently told several confidants—including former teammates and coaches—of his growing interest to explore other opportunities outside of Brooklyn this summer," Fischer wrote.

The Nets are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-17 record in 46 games, which means they are one of the best teams in the entire NBA. 

However, Kevin Durant is currently out for an extended period, and Kyrie Irving is only eligible to play in road games due to the vaccine mandate in New York City preventing him from playing in home games at Barclays Center. 

Therefore, this team is nowhere near what they actually were on paper when Harden joined the trade via the Houston Rockets last season. 

Fischer also noted concerns for Harden such as the rotation patterns, and Irving's availability as only a part-time player. 

On Tuesday, before the Nets take on the Los Angeles Lakers, head coach Steve Nash was asked about the rumors, and his answer can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

"I'm not sure what to believe," Nash said. "James and I speak all the time, I think we have a great relationship, so I'm not sure the validity of these comments to be honest with you." 

