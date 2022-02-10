The Wizards Are Reportedly Open To Trading Everyone Except These 2 Players

According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, the Washington Wizards are open to trading anyone on the roster other than Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma.

The tweet from Moore can be seen embedded below, and his article on The Action Network can be read here.

Moore wrote: "With Bradley Beal electing for surgery this week, every player on the Wizards’ roster not named Kyle Kuzma is available, three different sources said this week."

Beal, their best player, will be out for the remainder of the season due to surgery on his wrist.

The Wizards had not been a good team with him this season, and certainly won't be any better without him.

Therefore, the wise thing to do is keep all of their options open with the rest of the roster.

Right now, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-29 record.

The trading deadline is at 3 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 10.

