Skip to main content
The Suns And Timberwolves Have Reportedly Discussed Trading For This Veteran

The Suns And Timberwolves Have Reportedly Discussed Trading For This Veteran

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns have discussed trading for Thaddeus Young from the San Antonio Spurs.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns have discussed trading for Thaddeus Young from the San Antonio Spurs.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves have discussed trading for veteran froward Thaddeus Young from the San Antonio Spurs. 

Scotto's tweet can be seen embedded below, and the article on HoopsHype can be read here. 

The Spurs are currently in a rebuilding mode, and Young is 33-years-old so he would be better utilized on a playoff team. 

The Suns are coming off of making the NBA Finals last year, and are currently the best team in the NBA this season with a 43-10 in the 53 games this season. 

They are the top seed in the Western Conference, and 9-1 in their last ten games. 

As for the Timberwolves, they are 28-25, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference and likely to be in the playoffs this season. 

USATSI_17580834_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Suns And Timberwolves Have Reportedly Discussed Trading For This Veteran

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17554790_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Celtics

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17470564_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Officially Announce Big Trade

18 minutes ago
USATSI_17521821_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Injury Status For Celtics-Nets Game

25 minutes ago
USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Nuggets

27 minutes ago
USATSI_17437313_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photo Ja Morant Posted To Instagram After The Grizzlies Beat The Magic

38 minutes ago
USATSI_17459202_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Kings Reportedly Traded For Domantas Sabonis

39 minutes ago
USATSI_15770767_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Josh Hart Tweeted After Getting Traded

39 minutes ago
USATSI_16161159_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What The Pelicans Reportedly Traded For C.J. McCollum

48 minutes ago