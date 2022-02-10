There Are Reportedly "Multiple Teams" Calling The Trail Blazers About Damian Lillard

According to Marc Stein, the Portland Trail Blazers have been receiving calls from "multiple teams" about trading for superstar point guard Damian Lillard.

The tweet from Stein can be seen embedded below, while his article can be read here.

The Trail Blazers have already made several roster moves this week, which included trading star shooting guard C.J. McCollum, who had been with the franchise since he was drafted in 2013.

Right now, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-34 record.

They made the Western Conference Finals in 2019, but have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the plan for the Trail Blazers was to build a reshaped roster around Lillard (see tweet below).

Wojnarowski wrote: "Portland's plan is to fully reshape roster around Damian Lillard now. Portland created a $21M trade exception today, potentially $60M in salary cap space this summer, multiple draft picks and assets via Pels and Clippers trades. Plan is to pursue high-end talent now, not retreat."

Lillard has not played since December 31, because he has been out due to surgery.

The trading deadline is Thursday, February 10, at 3 P.M. Eastern Time.

