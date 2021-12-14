Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star
    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks have shown interest in trading for Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.
    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are one of the teams that are interested in trading for three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.  

    The article from Chariana in The Athletic can be read here, and the tweet with the article can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of Chariana. 

    Simmons has yet to play in a game this season for the Philadelphia 76ers. 

    The 25-year-old was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and has been an All-Star in each of the last three seasons. 

    The pairing of Simmons and All-Star Joel Embiid had been seen as contenders for the last few seasons, but could not get out of the second round of the playoffs.  

    As for the Knicks, they made the postseason last year for the first time since the 2012-13 season, and Tom Thibodeau was the 2021 NBA's Head Coach of The Year. 

    They have a young team, and several good (but not great) players.  

    The 76ers are 15-13 in their first 28 games of the season, while the Knicks are 12-15 in their first 27 games. 

