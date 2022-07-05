Skip to main content
Latest Report About Kyrie Irving Trade Talks

Latest Report About Kyrie Irving Trade Talks

According to Shams Charania (who was appearing on the Pat McAfee show), there is not any traction taking place on a potential trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers for Kyrie Irving.

According to Shams Charania (who was appearing on the Pat McAfee show), there is not any traction taking place on a potential trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers for Kyrie Irving.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania was appearing on the Pat McAfee show, and he reported an update on Kyrie Irving trade talks. 

Charania: "There's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving. There's nothing new on that, and I'm not quite sure we're gonna see that take place."

Irving has spent the last three seasons playing for the Brooklyn Nets, and they have only won one playoff series in that time span.  

Therefore, his tenure there has been a massive disappointment (considering he has also been playing with Kevin Durant for the last two seasons). 

This past season, he played in 29 games, and averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. 

He also shot 42% from the three-point range and 47% from the field. 

However, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

Prior to playing for the Nets, he played for the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

In 2016, he won the NBA Championship with the Cavs. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17987507_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Latest Report About Kyrie Irving Trade Talks

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_18130534_168388303_lowres
News

This 4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_18468924_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_16841576_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Signed Joe Ingles

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Sign Edmond Sumner

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17992602_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The New York Knicks Are In Trouble With The NBA

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18218870_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16535916_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Complete 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule, Gametimes, Results

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17987499_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign T.J. Warren

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago