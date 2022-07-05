Latest Report About Kyrie Irving Trade Talks

On Tuesday, Shams Charania was appearing on the Pat McAfee show, and he reported an update on Kyrie Irving trade talks.

Charania: "There's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving. There's nothing new on that, and I'm not quite sure we're gonna see that take place."

Irving has spent the last three seasons playing for the Brooklyn Nets, and they have only won one playoff series in that time span.

Therefore, his tenure there has been a massive disappointment (considering he has also been playing with Kevin Durant for the last two seasons).

This past season, he played in 29 games, and averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

He also shot 42% from the three-point range and 47% from the field.

However, the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Prior to playing for the Nets, he played for the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2016, he won the NBA Championship with the Cavs.

