This Team Is Reportedly Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder

Over the last two seasons, the Phoenix Suns have been one of the premier teams in the NBA, making the NBA Finals in 2021 and having the best regular season record in 2022.

Jae Crowder has been a big part of their success with averages of 9.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 127 regular season games with the team.

Over the offseason, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that he would not be attending training camp with the team while they look to trade him.

On Monday, Charania now reports that the Atlanta Hawks are a team with interest in landing Crowder.

Charania: "Sources tell me the Hawks have emerged as a suitor among interested teams in Suns' forward Jae Crowder. The Hawks and Suns have had conversations in recent weeks and months, I'm told."

In 2021, the Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, but this past season they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat in five games.

Over the offseason, they acquired Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

Therefore, they now have Trae Young, John Collins and Murray on the roster.

Crowder made the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2021 (playing for the Miami Heat and Suns) and has played in 107 career NBA Playoff games.

He is a solid veteran with loads of experience over his ten seasons playing in the NBA.