Is Trae Young's Time With The Hawks Coming To An End?

With the Atlanta Hawks having a hard time separating themselves from the middle-tier in the Eastern Conference, the clock is now ticking on Trae Young’s future with the franchise.

Two seasons ago, the Atlanta Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2015 and it appeared as if they would be a new, rising team in the East for many years to come.

While this could certainly still be the case, the Hawks struggled to be the contending team they proved to be in 2021 a season ago and now this season, inconsistency and internal frustrations continue to mount.

Going out and trading for All-Star Dejounte Murray this past offseason is looking more and more like a “last-ditch” effort type of trade for the Hawks, as everything they have worked hard to build is now in question.

There is no doubt that the Hawks have a talented team in the Eastern Conference, as their roster is highlighted by two All-Star guards in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, as well as key secondary talents in John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

However, not much has gone right for this franchise since they made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 and now, there is a lot of talk around the league about Atlanta making significant changes.

One of these changes revolves around John Collins, as he continues to be a focal point in trade discussions around the league trending towards the trade deadline, but another one of these changes could involve Trae Young at the conclusion of the season.

On Monday, Fastbreak on FanNation reported on how some around the league feel that Young could become available in trade talks either due to the team looking to move him or the All-Star point guard requesting a trade. This is certainly an idea that has come up in numerous discussions Fastbreak has had with front-offices in both the Eastern and Western Conference and it appears as if more of this chatter is beginning to form.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes published a story on Thursday outlining Trae Young and the Hawks recent struggles, stating that there is a belief that Young could be the next big name that recently signed a rookie max extension to become available.

“Rival executives in attendance at the NBA's annual G League Winter Showcase are of the belief that Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team doesn't make inroads come postseason time.”

It is not surprising to see a report like this come from the G League Winter Showcase, as many league executives and personnel, some of which have spoken with Fastbreak on FanNation in the past, have been in attendance for this event over this past week.

Now in his fifth season, Trae Young is certainly an intriguing name to come up in trade rumors around the league simply because he is a championship-like piece for many teams in this league.

Maybe he is not the superstar-like player Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Stephen Curry are in this league, but Young can absolutely be a player that aids a team greatly in potentially winning a championship, hence why many teams would likely value him very highly on the trade block.

As reported on Monday, Young, who is in the first year of a new five-year, $215 million deal with the Hawks, is fully committed to the Hawks right now and has fully embraced his superstar status in Atlanta.

With this said though, things change very quickly in this league and the lack of success from this organization could become very worrisome for Young heading into the offseason, especially if the Hawks miss the playoffs or end up losing in the first-round like they did a season ago.

The Atlanta Hawks are expected to be a busy team trending towards the trade deadline and how this season ends up unfolding will be very telling as to what the future holds for them.

