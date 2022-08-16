Big Update On The New York Knicks Pursuit Of Donovan Mitchell

According to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks "recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell".

Charania and Jones (via the story): "The Knicks and Jazz had a fresh trade conversation within the past week about potential packages for Mitchell, according to sources. There is no traction between the two teams on a deal, and no Mitchell trade is imminent for the Jazz, sources said."

Mitchell averaged 25.9 points per game this past season, and made his third straight trip to the All-Star Game.

Yet, the Jazz lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

They were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, so they once again had a solid regular season but came up short in the NBA Playoffs.

In 2021, they were the best team in the entire NBA during the regular season, and beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round.

However, the Los Angeles Clippers eliminated them in the second-round.

Over the offseason, the Jazz traded away franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert.

They sent the All-Star center to the Minnesota Timberwolves in massive package that netted them draft-picks and players.

For the Knicks, they are coming off a disappointing season where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

Just one season prior they had been the fourth seed in the east, so they took a step backwards.

Over the offseason, the have made good additions to the roster including former Mavs star Jalen Brunson.

If they were able to pair Brunson and Mitchell with Julius Randle (and or RJ Barrett), that would be a very solid roster.

Charania and Jones added: "The Knicks and Jazz seriously discussed a Mitchell trade during the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League in mid-July, but talks stalled out and led to nearly a month of inactivity between the sides. Now, with training camp just over one month away, the sides have re-ignited talks. Hurdles toward a deal remain."