The Bulls Could Reportedly Trade For This Exciting Point Guard

Skip to main content
The Bulls Could Reportedly Trade For This Star Point Guard

The Bulls Could Reportedly Trade For This Star Point Guard

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Chicago Bulls could trade for point guard Dennis Schroder. According to Fischer, the Boston Celtics are looking for teams to trade him too. Schroder began his career as first-round pick for the Atlanta Hawks, and has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Chicago Bulls could trade for point guard Dennis Schroder. According to Fischer, the Boston Celtics are looking for teams to trade him too. Schroder began his career as first-round pick for the Atlanta Hawks, and has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Boston Celtics are looking to trade Dennis Schroder, and a team that could be an option is the Chicago Bulls. 

The article from Fischer on Bleacher Report can be read here, and his tweet with the article can be seen embedded below.  

"Boston continues searching for landing spots for point guard Dennis Schroder and wing Josh Richardson. A framework of Schroder to Chicago for Troy Brown Jr. and a second-round pick has circulated around the league," Fischer wrote. 

The Bulls are currently the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-19 record in the 50 games that have played so far.  

They also have an excellent point guard in Lonzo Ball. 

However, Ball is out for an extended period due to arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. 

In addition, the team is also without guard Alex Caruso, who has a fractured wrist.   

Therefore, Schroder actually makes a lot of sense if they can get him for cheap. 

The former first-round pick is averaging 14.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.        

He's also had plenty of experience as a starter and as a bench player.  

In the 602 regular season games that he's played in, he has started 263 games and come off the bench in 339 games. 

He's on just a one-year contract worth less than $6 million.  

The 28-year-old is in his ninth NBA season, and has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers (in addition to the Celtics). 

USATSI_17335572_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Bulls Could Reportedly Trade For This Exciting Point Guard

27 seconds ago
USATSI_17517787_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Utah Jazz Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For These 4 Players

1 minute ago
USATSI_17537115_168388303_lowres
News

Here Are The All-Star Game Reserves From The Western Conference

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16070389_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Bradley Beal Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The 76ers

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17063560_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Players That Are Available For The Spurs Against The Heat

13 hours ago
USATSI_17609098_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What James Harden Said After Another Loss For The Nets

13 hours ago
USATSI_17609105_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After Another Loss For The Nets

13 hours ago
USATSI_17088688_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Kings Game

14 hours ago