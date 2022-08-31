Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In 10x NBA All-Star

On August 31, ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent available for any team in the league to sign.

The 38-year-old averaged a very solid 13.3 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range last season.

While he is no longer the star that he once was, he is still a very serviceable role player that could help plenty of teams in a bench role.

Recently, Danilo Gallinari, who signed with the Boston Celtics over the offseason, got injured while playing for Italy in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

On Tuesday, Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports reports that Anthony could be a potential addition to the Celtics following Gallinari's injury.

Robinson: "Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari's suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I'm told. Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket."

Last season, the Celtics were the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

Over the offseason, they have made solid moves, and also traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

With the way their roster looks right now, they could be even better next season.

Anthony and the Celtics could potentially be a good fit, because the Celtics could use his three-point shooting off the bench.

In addition, Anthony is at the end of his career, and he has never made the NBA Finals.

Adding a title to his resume would be a great way to end his future Hall of Fame career.