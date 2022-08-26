BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly "Removed Themselves" From Trade Talks For This All-Star

Donovan Mitchell has been a name in the news constantly over the offseason.

The Utah Jazz already traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, so the attention has recently turned to what they will now dow with Mitchell.

One of the teams that had been mentioned as a possible destination was the Cleveland Cavaliers, but on Friday, August 26, SNY's Ian Begley reports that has now changed.

Begley: "Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah - even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose."

Mitchell just finished up his fifth season in the NBA, and he put up 25.9 points per game and made his third straight trip to the All-Star Game.

The Jazz were the fifth seed in the west, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

They have been a solid regular season team (in 2021 they had the best record in the NBA), but have yet to make a Conference Finals during Mitchell's tenure.

As for the Cavs, they just had the best season since LeBron James left the franchise in 2018.

The Cavs were 44-38, and finished as the eighth seed in the east.

However, they lost to Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets and Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.