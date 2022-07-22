Skip to main content
BREAKING: Lakers Expected To Bring In Former NBA First-Round Pick For A Workout

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring in Shabaz Muhammad for a workout. He has played in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks.
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring in several players for a workout, and one of them is expected to be former first-round pick Shabazz Muhammad, who was the 14th overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2013 NBA Draft.  

Scotto: "The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to bring in several veteran free agents for workouts, including former 2013 lottery pick Shabazz Muhammad, league sources told HoopsHype. Muhammad recently worked out for the Sacramento Kings during Las Vegas Summer League." 

Muhammad is intriguing, because he has not played in the NBA since the 2018 season. 

He spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with the Timberwolves, and then part of a season with the Milwaukee Bucks. 

In 278 career regular season games, he has averaged 9.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest. 

With the Bucks, he played in four playoff games and averaged 6.3 points and 1.0 rebounds.  

The 6'6" forward/guard had been a top prospect, and spent just one season in college playing for UCLA. 

In 32 games for the Bruins, he averaged a very impressive 17.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. 

He is still just 29-years-old, and has also spent the last few years playing in China, the G-League and the Philippines. 

Right now, the Lakers do not have cap space, so they have to find bargain signings. 

Muhammad could potentially be a good pickup, because it's such low risk. 

Last season, they missed the NBA Playoffs and finished with a 33-49 record (11th seed in the Western Conference).

