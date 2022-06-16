Skip to main content

Star NBA Player Has Been Traded

The NBA Finals are going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but for the other 28 teams they are done for the season. On Wednesday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Houston Rockets have traded Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks.

Charania's first tweet: "The Houston Rockets are finalizing a deal to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." 

Charania's second tweet: "Dallas is acquiring Christian Wood from Houston and sending the No. 26 overall pick to the Rockets, along with multiple players, sources said."

Charania's third tweet: "Sources: The Mavericks are sending Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and the No. 26 pick to the Rockets for Christian Wood."

Wood averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game on over 50% shooting from the field last season, so he is a signifiant pick up for Dallas. 

The Rockets are in a full on rebuilding mode, while the Mavs made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals this season.  

They lost in just five games to the Golden State Warriors, but they still ended their year just three wins away from the NBA Finals. 

The Mavs are led by All-Star forward Luka Doncic, so he will now have another offensive weapon to work with next season. 

