BREAKING: Celtics Reportedly Tried To Trade For Kevin Durant

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have been engaged with the Brooklyn Nets on trade talks.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics made a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. 

Charania: "Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered."

Durant is a 12-time NBA All-Star and just finished his second season playing for the Nets. 

He has been in constant trade rumors over the summer, because on June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets. 

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Durant and the Nets made the second-round of the NBA Playoffs in 2021, but this past season they were swept in the first-round by the Celtics. 

The Celtics made the NBA Finals this past season after beating the Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in the first three rounds. 

In the Finals, they lost in Game 6 to Steph Curry and the Warriors. 

However, the season was still a massive success. 

They had lost in the Eastern Conference Finals two years ago to the Heat, and this time they beat them. 

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that the Celtics and Nets have had trade discussions for Durant. 

Woj: "ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal." 

There will likely be much more news on the situation as the offseason continues. 

