Golden State Warriors Could Reportedly Trade For This Superstar

On Wednesday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst made an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, and he relayed some intriguing information he has been hearing.

Patrick: "How do these rumors about KD going to Golden State, how does that come to the forefront?"

Windhorst: "In my case, there's legitimate sources in the league telling me that it's a discussion."

Durant famously played for the Warriors for three seasons before joining the Nets, and he won two titles in 2017 and 2018 (and won the Finals MVP both seasons).

The 12-time NBA All-Star took a lot of heat for joining the Warriors, because they were a 73-9 team the season prior.

With the Nets, he was injured in the first season, and in the last two seasons they have won just one playoff series.

This past season, they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

"This has been a discussion inside the Warriors organization," Windhorst added.

Steph Curry and the Warriors just won the NBA Championship over the Celtics, so they are already a title contender without any other star coming there.

They have won four titles in the last eight seasons, and two of them were without Durant.

For what it's worth, Windhorst does not think the move is likely.

"Do I think it's likely, do I think it's on the pie chart of things to happen, do I think it's a big slice, I don't," he said. "But I also don't think that I should dismiss it based on what I'm being told."