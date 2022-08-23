Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star Guard

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Brooklyn Nets have interest in Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been a popular name over the offseason as many have speculated about him being potentially traded.

The Jazz already traded All-Star center Rudy Gobert earlier in the offseason (to the Minnesota Timberwolves). 

On Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, tweeted out an interesting report about the latest he is hearing on the Mitchell trade rumor front.  

Gambadoro: "Couple things on Donovan Mitchell. The Hawks, Heat & Kings are NOT interested contrary to reports. Knicks still have the best package to offer but other teams interested are Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, LA Lakers & Brooklyn. And no the Jazz never asked for 7 1st round picks!"

The Nets being mentioned as a team with interest is quite surprising. 

Earlier in the day (prior to Gambadoro's report), the Nets had released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks. 

Marks via the Nets: "Steve Nash and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn."

If the Nets were to move Durant, Mitchell being a piece they look to acquire would make sense.

However, based on the statement from the Nets, they are moving forward with Durant. 

Taking a look at the Nets payroll, they still do have several pieces such as Ben Simmons and Joe Harris that could be used to facilitate a deal to land Mitchell. 

Last season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points per game, and he was named to his third straight All-Star Game. 

Both the Nets and Jazz lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. 

Rumors

By Ben Stinar
