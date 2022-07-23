Skip to main content
Opinion: The Brooklyn Nets Should Sign This 8x NBA All-Star

Dwight Howard is still a free agent on July 23, and I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should consider signing him. Howard spent last year playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets.
Dwight Howard still remains a free agent on July 23, and I believe that he could many teams next season. 

One team that I believe should sign him is the Brooklyn Nets. 

Why The Nets? 

Howard is one of greatest players in the history of the NBA; he's an eight-time All-Star and also won the Defensive Player of The Year Award three different times. 

The best years of his career came when he played for the Orlando Magic, who were his first team in the league after being draft with the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. 

He has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers (twice), Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets. 

Last season, he played 60 games for the Lakers and averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

At 36-years-old, he won't be relied upon for big minutes anymore, but he could help out a contender off the bench. 

In 2020, he helped the Lakers win the NBA Championship, which was the first of his career. 

The Nets are a team loaded with stars and veterans, and Howard would fit right in. 

Last season, they had Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge, who were also former All-Stars no longer in their prime. 

Both are currently free agents, so they are not on the Nets right now, and Howard would be a good replacement. 

There have been plenty of trade rumors about Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but right now they are still on the Nets. 

This past season, they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.  

Howard is someone who could be the perfect big-man off the bench to help them rebound and protect the rim on defense.  

The former superstar has career averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. 

